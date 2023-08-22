Thirty Seconds to Mars & more playing official ACL fest aftershows

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

By Josh Johnson

Thirty Seconds to Mars is among the artists playing official Austin City Limits aftershows.

Jared Leto and company will headline the Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater on October 12. Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 24, at 10 a.m. CT.

Other ACL aftershows will feature The Breeders, Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett and Bob Moses. For the full list of after-shows, visit ACLFestival.com.

ACL 2023 takes place October 6-8 and October 13-15. The lineup includes Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, The 1975, Mumford & Sons, Hozier and Yeah Yeah Yeahs, among many others.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!