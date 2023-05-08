Thirty Seconds to Mars premieres new single "Stuck" off upcoming 'It's the End of the World' ﻿album

After teasing it last week, Thirty Seconds to Mars has premiered a new single called "Stuck." Not only that, but Jared and Shannon Leto have also announced the details of their next album.

The sixth studio effort from the "Kings and Queen" outfit is titled It's the End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day and arrives September 15.

You can listen to "Stuck" now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video, which Jared describes as a "love letter to some of my favorite photographers," is streaming now on YouTube.

It's the End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day is the follow-up to 2018's AMERICA, which spawned the singles "Walk on Water," "Rescue Me" and "Dangerous Night."

Here's the It's the End of the World track list:

"Stuck"

"Life Is Beautiful"

"Seasons"

"Get Up Kid"

"Love These Days"

"World on Fire"

"7 to 1"

"Never Not Love You"

"Midnight Prayer"

"Lost These Days"

"Avalanche"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.