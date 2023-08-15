Thirty Seconds to Mars shares new ﻿'It's the End of the World﻿' song, "Seasons"

Concord Records

By Josh Johnson

Thirty Seconds to Mars has shared a new song called "Seasons," a track off their upcoming album, ​​It's the End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day.

"'Seasons' is about life," says frontman Jared Leto. "It's about watching life unfold and sharing that with people you care about. It's about making memories with friends, with family, and being alive."

You can listen to "Seasons" now via digital outlets and watch is accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

It's the End of the World, the follow-up to 2018's AMERICA, drops September 15. It also includes the previously released songs "Stuck," "Life Is Beautiful" and "Get Up Kid."

Thirty Seconds to Mars will be playing a number of upcoming fall festivals, including Austin City Limits and When We Were Young.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

