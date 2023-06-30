Thirty Seconds to Mars shares live "Stuck" video

Thirty Seconds to Mars has shared a live video for "Stuck," the lead single off the band's upcoming album, It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day.

The performance was recorded in London for Amazon Music and features Jared and Shannon Leto, backed by dancers from the studio version's video, which has racked up over 10 million views since its premiere in May.

You can watch the live "Stuck" video streaming now on YouTube.

It's the End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day, the follow-up to 2018's AMERICA, arrives September 15. It also includes the song "Life Is Beautiful."

