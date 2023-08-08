Thirty Seconds to Mars teases new 'It's the End of the World' song, "Seasons"

Concord Records

By Josh Johnson

Thirty Seconds to Mars is readying another new song off the band's upcoming album, It's the End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day.

The latest cut is titled "Seasons" and will premiere Tuesday, August 15.

To tease the tune, Thirty Seconds to Mars has shared a video on Instagram featuring Jared Leto lounging about his home and eating some SkinnyPop popcorn — movie/rock stars: they're just like us! — when "Seasons" starts playing out of the bag. The track keeps playing as Leto opens up different things around the house, such as a window or a garbage pail, but stops once he closes them.

"A new song is trying to escape again," the caption reads.

It's the End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day, the follow-up to 2018's AMERICA, drops September 15. It also includes the lead single "Stuck," as well as the songs "Life Is Beautiful" and "Get Up Kid."

Thirty Seconds to Mars just performed at Lollapalooza. They'll be playing several festivals this fall, including Austin City Limits and When We Were Young.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

