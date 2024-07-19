Third Man Records locations give away mysterious Jack White record

By Josh Johnson

Jack White's label Third Man Records gave away a mysterious record Friday that's seemingly a new solo album from the White Stripes frontman.

In Instagram Stories, the TMR stores in Nashville, Detroit and London shared photos and videos of fans picking up the record, which is only labeled with the phrase "No Name."

Some of the images show the record pressed with blue fingerprints. While White hasn't commented on the release, he did post a video on Instagram Friday showing a clip of someone talking about the linguistic history of the word "blue."

Of course, giving away an unannounced, unlabeled solo album wouldn't be the strangest way White has released music. You may recall that he tied his "Freedom at 21" single to balloons and let them loose in the air, and hid  vinyl records in furniture back when he used to work as an upholsterer.

Whatever this latest record is, it follows White's two 2022 solo releases, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

