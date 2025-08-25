Things got better: Yellowcard finally hits #1 on ﻿'Billboard﻿' Alternative Airplay chart

Singer and guitarist Ryan Key of Yellowcard performs onstage during a concert at Huxleys Neue Welt on June 24, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. Jakubaszek/Redferns

When Yellowcard sang "If I could find you now, things would get better" on "Ocean Avenue," maybe the "you" they were referring to was the #1 spot on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

If that is indeed the case, Yellowcard can finally declare that mission accomplished. The band's current single, "Better Days," has reached the top of Alternative Airplay, giving them their first #1 hit on the chart in their career.

Having first charted on Alternative Airplay way back in 2003 with the song "Way Away," Yellowcard waited a total of 21 years, 11 months and three weeks between their debut appearance and their first #1. That smashes the record previously set by Fall Out Boy, who went 17 years and nine months in between first charting on Alternative Airplay in 2005 with "Sugar, We're Goin Down" and "Love from the Other Side" in 2023.

Perhaps more surprising than Yellowcard's career needing to reach drinking age to hit #1 on Alternative Airplay is that "Ocean Avenue," considered their signature song, only peaked at #21.

"Better Days" is the lead single and title track off Yellowcard's upcoming comeback album, their first in nine years. It's due out Oct. 10.

Yellowcard will launch a U.S. tour with A Day to Remember in September.

