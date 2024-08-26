They're thinking they're back: Tour mates Bush & Jerry Cantrell share '﻿John Wick'﻿ connection

In addition to currently touring together, Bush and Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell have another thing in common: they both recorded songs for the John Wick movies.

The "Glycerine" outfit contributed the track "Bullet Holes" to John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, while the "Rooster" rocker recorded "A Job to Do" for John Wick: Chapter 2.

"It's great to be involved in that franchise," Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale tells ABC Audio. "Keanu [Reeves] is Keanu, and everyone loves him. It's a great franchise, and it was such a thrill to be involved in 3."

Rossdale also shares a connection with Reeves, having acted with the Matrix star back in the 2005 film Constantine. In another twist of fate, the Constantine crew featured future John Wick director Chad Stahelski, which Rossdale jokes should've gotten him a role in the franchise.

"Yes, I was disappointed to not be killed in John Wick 4," Rossdale says. "I don't know what happened. Chad forgot I had some chops."

While Bush and Cantrell haven't played their John Wick songs together on their tour, they have shared the stage at least once during the ongoing run. Much like the John Wick movies, there are many chapters of Bush and Alice in Chains onstage collaborations.

"I toured with Alice in Chains, I sang with Alice in Chains last summer," Rossdale says. "[Cantrell's] played with Bush, sang with Bush, it was really fun. People love that, when you trade off and go and play with other people in their sets."

Bush and Cantrell's tour continues Monday in Charlotte.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.