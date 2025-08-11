They gave it a shot: My Chemical Romance covers Bon Jovi at MetLife Stadium show

My Chemical Romance Show At AccorHotels Arena Gerard Way from My Chemical Romance performs at AccorHotels Arena on June 01, 2022 in Paris, France. David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns (David Wolff - Patrick/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

My Chemical Romance returned to their home state of New Jersey on Saturday to headline East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium, and paid tribute to fellow Jersey boys Bon Jovi.

Gerard Way and company concluded their set with a spirited rendition of the Slippery When Wet hit "Livin' on a Prayer." As Frank Iero and Ray Toro chugged the song's famed riff, Way belted the lyrics, declaring after the first chorus, "It's so f****** high!"

Of course, it doesn't make a difference if Way makes the note or not. He and the rest of My Chemical Romance have got each other, and that's a lot. They gave it a shot.

The MetLife show also included the Mayor Michael Melham of Belleville, New Jersey, presenting My Chem with the key to city. Way and his brother Mikey Way, along with Iero, grew up in Belleville.

My Chem has been touring the U.S. while playing their 2006 album The Black Parade in full each night. The outing continues Friday in Philadelphia.

In other news, MCR has just announced a pair of England dates taking place July 10-11, 2026, at London's Wembley Stadium. Tickets go sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

