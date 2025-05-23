They did it all for you: APC's Billy Howerdel reflects on 25th anniversary of '﻿Mer de Noms'

A Perfect Circle's debut album, Mer de Noms, was released on May 23, 2000 — 25 years ago Friday.

The record, which is certified Platinum by the RIAA, introduced the collaboration between Maynard James Keenan and guitarist Billy Howerdel, who'd worked as a tech for bands including Tool, Nine Inch Nails and The Smashing Pumpkins. The band had made their live debut before Mer de Noms came out, which made Howerdel that much more excited to record it.

"To bring that energy into the recording, especially for Maynard's vocal, it was a really magical time," Howerdel tells ABC Audio.

Mer de Noms certainly does not lack fervor, as heard on songs such as the single "Judith," which is thought to be about Keenan's mother and the health issues she dealt with throughout her life.

"It's got a lot of firepower behind it, musically, vocally," Howerdel says of "Judith."

Mer de Noms includes contributions from musicians including Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, former Pixies bassist Paz Lenchantin and drummer Josh Freese, who, until very recently, was playing in Foo Fighters. Freese continues to play with APC, though, including on their ongoing Sessanta tour.

"On top of being just a monster player, he's just fun to watch," Howerdel says of Freese. "His energy is explosive."

Howerdel also shares that a 25th anniversary reissue of Mer de Noms is in the works, which is set to include remastered audio of the original album and possibly other bonus recordings from the era.

"I can't swear to exactly all the things we've got it mind, but it will be something coming," Howerdel says.

The Sessanta tour, which also includes Puscifer and Primus, continues Saturday in Indianapolis.

