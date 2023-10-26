These are the nominations for the ﻿﻿2023 ﻿'Billboard' ﻿Music Awards rock categories

By Josh Johnson

The nominees for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards rock categories may have you questioning your definition of rock.

Up for Top Rock Artist are alternative artists Noah Kahan and Steve Lacy, country musicians Jelly Roll and Zach Bryan, and singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez, who's known for his pop hit "Until I Found You."

The Top Rock Song nominees are Jelly Roll's "Need a Favor," which was a crossover #1 hit on rock radio, Lacy's "Bad Habit," Sanchez's "Until I Found You" and two Bryan songs: "Something in the Orange" and "I Remember Everything" featuring Kacey Musgraves.

Kahan, Jelly Roll, Lacy and Bryan are all also nominated in the Top Rock Album category for Stick Season, Whitsitt Chapel, Gemini Rights and American Heartbreak, respectively, as is another crossover country-rocker, HARDY, with the mockingbird & THE CROW.

Rock fans will probably find more expected names in the new-for-this-year Top Rock Duo/Group category, which includes Foo Fighters, Metallica and Arctic Monkeys. Metallica is also nominated for the genre-less Top Duo/Group prize.

Meanwhile, Coldplay, Depeche Mode and Elton John are up for Top Rock Touring Artist.

The 2023 BBMA nominees were determined by performance of the Billboard charts dated from November 19, 2022, through October 21. The ceremony will be held online on November 19.

For the full list of nominees, visit Billboard.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

