The The announces first new album in 24 years, 'Ensoulment'

The The, the English post-punk outfit with possibly the least SEO-friendly band name of all time, has announced a new album for the first time in 24 years.

The record is called Ensoulment and is due out September 6. You can listen to the first single, "Cognitive Dissident," now via digital outlets.

"It's vital to be hopeful," says frontman Matt Johnson. "And I hope people get out of the album what we put into it. It was created under very happy circumstances, with a great vibe amongst the band and all the people that worked on it. There was a lot of thought, a lot of work, a lot of love, a lot of laughter!"

The The's last album was 2000's NakedSelf. During their initial run, the group scored alternative radio hits including "Jealous of Youth" and "Dogs of Lust."

Along with the album news, The The has also announced a U.S. tour, running from October 11 in Atlanta to November 8 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 24, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheThe.com.

Here's the Ensoulment track list:

"Cognitive Dissident"

"Some Days I Drink My Coffee By the Grave of William Blake"

"Zen & the Art of Dating"

"Kissing the Ring of POTUS"

"Life After Life"

"I Want to Wake Up with You"

"Down By the Frozen River"

"Risin' Above the Need"

"Linoleum Smooth to the Stockinged Foot"

"Where Do We Go When We Die?"

"I Hope You Remember (the things I can't forget)"

"A Rainy Day in May"

