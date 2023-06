Vance Joy and fiancée Selen Us are now married.

The "Riptide" artist shared the news in a June 14 Instagram post, featuring photos from the ceremony and captioned with a butterfly emoji.

The couple got engaged in November 2022.

Vance's song "Missing Piece," which appears on his 2022 album, In Our Own Sweet Time, was inspired by his relationship with Us.

