Tenacious D announces US headlining tour dates

ABC/Christopher Willard

By Josh Johnson

Tenacious D has announced a new run of U.S. tour dates.

The headlining outing begins September 6 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and concludes September 15 in Austin, Texas. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TenaciousD.com.

Last month, Tenacious D dropped a new, original song called "Video Games," which they're set to perform at the Game Awards 10–Year Celebration concert event, taking place June 25 in Los Angeles. They also just released a cover of the Chris Isaak song "Wicked Game."

