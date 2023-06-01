Tenacious D shares official recording of "Wicked Game" cover

Tenacious D has shared an official studio version of the duo's live cover of the Chris Isaak song "Wicked Game."

While the recording itself is very dramatic, it's accompanied by a video that fits in more with the D's sense of humor, and features a smiling Jack Black and Kyle Gass running through waves on a beach together.

You can watch the video streaming now on YouTube.

In May, Tenacious D dropped a new original song, "Video Games," which follows their 2018 album, Post-Apocalypto. Fittingly, they'll be performing "Video Games" at the upcoming Game Awards 10–Year Celebration concert event, taking place June 25 in Los Angeles.

