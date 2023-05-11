Tenacious D returns with new, original song, "Video Games"

Tenacious D has released a new song called "Video Games," marking their first original tune in five years.

The track finds Jack Black singing, "I don't play video games no more." Sure, he still plays Red Dead Redemption 2, but that's not a video game, it's an "incredible journey through old American history/fighting for your life and fighting for your family."

"That's not a game at all, that's like f****** Shakespeare," the song declares.

"It's about growing up and leaving childish things behind ... But then realizing that video games are more than just mindless toys ... in fact they can be a true expression of huge ideas that belong in the pantheon of great works of art!" the D says. "It's about time someone defended the honor and integrity of this bold new horizon. Leave it to the greatest band in the world ... Tenacious D!!!"

You can listen to "Video Games" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying animated video streaming now on YouTube.

Tenacious D's most recent album is 2018's Post-Apocalypto. Since then, they've released a cover of the Rocky Horror Picture Show classic "Time Warp" to encourage voting in the 2020 presidential election, as well as medleys of The Beatles and The Who songs.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

