Taylor Swift announces new version of "Snow on the Beach" featuring "more Lana Del Rey"

If you felt that there wasn't enough Lana Del Rey on her collaboration with Taylor Swift, well, you weren't alone.

A new version of the joint track, titled "Snow on the Beach," will appear on the upcoming deluxe version of Swift's Midnights album, Midnights (Til Dawn Edition).

"You asked for it, we listened," Swift writes in an Instagram post. "Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on 'Snow on the Beach.'"

Indeed, the Til Dawn track list refers to the bonus "Snow on the Beach" as featuring "more Lana Del Rey."

Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) arrives Friday, May 26.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.