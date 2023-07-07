Taylor Swift taps Paramore's Haley Williams and Fall Out Boy for 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'

Taylor Swift's third rerecorded album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), has arrived, with the original album's 14 tracks, two of the original deluxe edition tracks, and six new "From the Vault" songs, including "Castles Crumbling," featuring Paramore's Hayley Williams, and "Electric Touch," which features Fall Out Boy.

"Castles Crumbling" is a mid-tempo ballad that features beautiful harmonies from Taylor and Haley, who warn a potential lover, "I will just let you down."

"And I feel like my castle's crumbling down / And I watch all my bridges burn to the ground / And you don't want to know me I will just let you down / You don't want to know me now."

That's a stark contrast to the driving "Electric Touch" which offers an upbeat take on a new romance, with Taylor and Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump exchanging verses.

"All I know is this could either break my heart or bring it back to life / Got a feeling your electric touch could fill this ghost town up with life / And I want you now, wanna need you forever / in the heat of your electric touch," they sing in the chorus.

Paramore will also join Swift on more dates of her Eras Tour in 2024 after opening the first two nights of the run earlier this year. Currently, the band is set to join 14 dates for the European leg.

