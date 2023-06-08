Taylor Swift makes debut on ﻿'Billboard'﻿ rock chart with The National collaboration

Taylor Swift: rock star?

The pop titan appears on Billboard's Rock & Alternative Airplay chart for the first time in her career thanks to "The Alcott," her collaboration with The National. The track debuted on the ranking this week at #45.

"The Alcott" appears on The National's new album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, which dropped in April. The record also includes the single "Tropic Morning News" and collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers.

Swift previously worked with The National guitarist Aaron Dessner on her albums folklore and evermore.

In addition to "The Alcott," more Taylor Swift rock collaborations are on the way. Her upcoming album Speak Now (Taylor's Version), a rerecorded edition of her 2010 effort, features Fall Out Boy and Paramore's Hayley Williams. It's due out July 7.

