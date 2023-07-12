Taylor Hawkins London tribute concert nominated for Emmy

Scarlet Page/Paramount

By Josh Johnson

The London tribute concert to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has been nominated for an Emmy.

The show, which streamed live on Paramount+, will compete in the Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special category. Other nominees include the A Sort of Homecoming documentary featuring U2's Bono and The Edge and Elton John's Farewell from Dodger Stadium concert film.

Hawkins died in March 2022. Two tributes were held in his honor the following September, one in London and one in Los Angeles. The London concert featured guests including Metallica's Lars Ulrich, AC/DC's Brian Johnson, Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones, Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, Queen's Brian May, Blink-182's Travis Barker and a surprise appearance by Paul McCartney, as well as a memorable performance of "My Hero" featuring Hawkins' son, Shane, on drums.

The 2023 Emmys will air September 18 on FOX.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

