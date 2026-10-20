From tap to table: Practical ways to limit microplastic exposure at home

The prevalence of plastics isn't new. Since World War II, mass-produced plastics have increasingly littered sidewalks, oceans, and more across the globe. However, in more recent years, scientists have also started researching the effects these plastics have on human bodies, not just the planet. We now know many plastics persist in the environment, where they break down into smaller and smaller particles. Studies show that these particles, known as microplastics, can find their way into food, the water supply, and even the air we breathe.

A steady stream of headlines about microplastics has continued to raise concerns about the potential effects on health. A study of patients undergoing carotid artery surgery published in 2024 found an association between plastic particles in artery plaque and later heart attack, stroke, or death (though this is not proof of causation). The American Cancer Society stops short of drawing a direct line between microplastics and cancers, but a small 2024 study did find a higher concentration of these particles in prostate tumors compared to surrounding noncancerous tissue.

While people can't completely eliminate microplastics from our environment, they can reduce their own exposure. Culligan discusses how proactive steps can help, including reducing household dust, shifting to glass food storage containers, and installing drinking water filtration systems certified to reduce microplastics.

Why microplastics are a growing priority

Microplastics are plastic particles that are smaller than 5 millimeters (about the width of a peppercorn), with many too small to see. Nanoplastics are even smaller, generally measuring less than 1 micrometer, and are invisible to the naked eye.

These particles can form when larger plastic products, such as soda bottles, synthetic fabrics, and food storage bags, break down from everyday wear, heat, and environmental exposure.

Some of the more common ways of exposure to microplastics include:

Synthetic fabrics and household dust: Synthetic carpets, clothing, and furnishings can shed tiny plastic fibers. These particles can become airborne or settle into household dust, creating potential exposure through inhalation.

Synthetic carpets, clothing, and furnishings can shed tiny plastic fibers. These particles can become airborne or settle into household dust, creating potential exposure through inhalation. Food containers and packaging: Some plastic containers can release tiny particles when heated. In a 2023 laboratory study, researchers found that microwaving certain containers released microplastics and nanoplastics into the liquids used to simulate food.

Some plastic containers can release tiny particles when heated. In a 2023 laboratory study, researchers found that microwaving certain containers released microplastics and nanoplastics into the liquids used to simulate food. Bottled beverages: Plastic bottles containing water and other beverages can be sources of microplastics. Their caps and bottlenecks can shed particles through friction when repeatedly opened and closed. In a 2026 study, researchers found significantly higher concentrations of micro- and nanoplastic particles in samples from six bottled-water brands than in treated drinking water from four treatment plants.

Plastic bottles containing water and other beverages can be sources of microplastics. Their caps and bottlenecks can shed particles through friction when repeatedly opened and closed. In a 2026 study, researchers found significantly higher concentrations of micro- and nanoplastic particles in samples from six bottled-water brands than in treated drinking water from four treatment plants. Water sources: Runoff and wastewater can carry microplastics into rivers, lakes and other drinking-water sources. The amount that may remain in drinking water varies with the source and treatment process.

How to reduce exposure to microplastics at home

As communities work to reduce microplastics in waterways, soil, and air, there are some simple ways to minimize exposure inside your home.

Kitchen habits: Consider switching from plastic storage options to glass and stainless steel containers. Avoid warming food in plastic containers.

Consider switching from plastic storage options to glass and stainless steel containers. Avoid warming food in plastic containers. Air and cleaning: Vacuum regularly, ideally with a HEPA-filter vacuum, and wipe surfaces with a damp cloth. A HEPA air cleaner can also help capture airborne particles.

Vacuum regularly, ideally with a HEPA-filter vacuum, and wipe surfaces with a damp cloth. A HEPA air cleaner can also help capture airborne particles. Drinking water: Choose a filtration system with a specific certification for microplastics reduction. Reverse osmosis systems are a common solution that can offer this.

How to choose a water filter for microplastics

There are several ways to filter your home’s drinking water, ranging from simple pitchers to more complex whole-home systems. However, filtration solutions vary broadly in terms of what water quality issues they are designed to address. For example, basic pitcher and refrigerator filters are generally designed to improve the taste of your drinking water, but their contaminant-reduction capabilities can vary by model. These should not be assumed to filter microplastics unless the model is specifically certified to do so.

When it comes to filtration, look for a system that is specifically designed and certified to address your specific contaminants of concern, such as microplastics, lead, or others. Reverse osmosis (RO) systems, for example, use pressure to push water through a semipermeable membrane and typically combine several stages of filtration. For homeowners looking for an additional layer of protection at the tap, an RO system certified to reduce microplastics is one option.

Reducing overall exposure

You can’t avoid microplastics entirely, but you can make thoughtful choices about the water you drink and the products you use every day. Using glass food storage containers, cutting back on single-use plastic bottles, and keeping household dust in check are practical steps that can help limit your exposure at home.

This story was produced by Culligan and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.