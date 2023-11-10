Tame Impala's Kevin Parker co-wrote & co-produced new Dua Lipa single, "Houdini"

Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

Kevin Parker collaborated with Dua Lipa on the pop star's much-anticipated new single, "Houdini."

The Tame Impala frontman co-wrote and co-produced the track, which is the first preview of Lipa's next album, the follow-up to her hit 2020 effort, Future Nostalgia.

"Feeling so filled with love and joy to get to do this with 'the band' and to share this moment with the world," Lipa says, referring to her collaborators Parker, Caroline Ailin, Danny L Harle and Tobias Jesso Jr.

You can listen to "Houdini" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Parker previously ventured into the pop world when he worked on Lady Gaga's single "Perfect Illusion."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

