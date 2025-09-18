Tame Impala unveils ﻿'Deadbeat' ﻿album track list

'Deadbeat' album artwork. (Columbia Records)
By Josh Johnson

Tame Impala has revealed the track list for his upcoming album, Deadbeat.

Along with the previously released songs "Loser" and "End of Summer," the latter of which closes the record, Deadbeat includes track titles such as "Dracula," "Piece of Heaven," "Ethereal Connection" and "See You on Monday (You're Lost)."

Deadbeat is due out Oct. 17. It's the follow-up to 2020's The Slow Rush.

Tame Impala will launch a U.S. tour in support of Deadbeat Oct. 27 in New York City.

Here's the Deadbeat track list:
"My Old Ways"
"No Reply"
"Dracula" 
"Loser"
"Oblivion"
"Not My World" 
"Piece of Heaven" 
"Obsolete" 
"Ethereal Connection" 
"See You on Monday (You're Lost)"
"Afterthought" 
"End of Summer"

