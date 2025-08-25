Tame Impala teases upcoming music with 'Loser' poster

Tame Impala's Kevin Parker performs live during a concert at Ippodromo SNAI. Mairo Cinquetti/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

As we inch closer to the actual end of summer, Tame Impala is teasing a possible follow-up to the single "End of Summer."

The Kevin Parker-led band posted an Instagram Story photo showing a poster with the word "Loser" followed by "9.3."

Naturally, that's led to speculation that a new Tame Impala song called "Loser" is dropping on Sept. 3. Either that, or Parker's working on a Beck tribute album.

Tame Impala released the seven-minute "End of Summer" in July. It's expected to be featured on the next Tame Impala album, the follow-up to 2020's The Slow Rush.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.