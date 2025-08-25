Tame Impala teases upcoming music with 'Loser' poster

Australian multi-instrumentalist, Kevin Parker with his Tame Impala's Kevin Parker performs live during a concert at Ippodromo SNAI. Mairo Cinquetti/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images (SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)
By Josh Johnson

As we inch closer to the actual end of summer, Tame Impala is teasing a possible follow-up to the single "End of Summer."

The Kevin Parker-led band posted an Instagram Story photo showing a poster with the word "Loser" followed by "9.3."

Naturally, that's led to speculation that a new Tame Impala song called "Loser" is dropping on Sept. 3. Either that, or Parker's working on a Beck tribute album.

Tame Impala released the seven-minute "End of Summer" in July. It's expected to be featured on the next Tame Impala album, the follow-up to 2020's The Slow Rush.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!