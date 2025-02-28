Tame Impala & Justice's 'Neverender' ends up atop ﻿'Billboard'﻿ Alternative Airplay chart

Ed Banger Records/Because Music
By Josh Johnson

Tame Impala and Justice's collaborative single "Neverender" has hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

The track gives both Tame Impala and Justice their first leader on the ranking. The Kevin Parker-led outfit had previously peaked at #2 on Alternative Airplay with "Lost in Yesterday" and the Gorillaz collaboration "New Gold," while the electronic duo never before even appeared on the chart.

"Neverender" appears on Justice's 2024 album, Hyperdrama, and won best dance/electronic recording at February's Grammys.

Tame Impala's most recent album is 2020's The Slow Rush.

