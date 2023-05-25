Tame Impala, HAIM, GAYLE featured on '﻿Barbie' ﻿soundtrack

Warner Bros. Pictures

By Josh Johnson

Tame Impala, HAIM and GAYLE are featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming Barbie movie.

Rolling Stone has revealed the upcoming album's lineup, which also includes Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, Ice Spice, Khalid, Charli XCX and Dominic Fike, as well as Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the movie. Gosling, you may recall, fronted the 2000s indie band Dead Man's Bones and sang in the 2016 movie musical La La Land.

The soundtrack will be executive produced by Mark Ronson, who worked with Queens of the Stone Age on their 2017 record, Villains.

Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie as the iconic doll, will hit theaters July 21. The soundtrack arrives that same day.

