Tame Impala featured on new Justice song, "One Night/All Night"

Tame Impala is featured on a new song from the electronic outfit Justice called "One Night/All Night."

"We wanted this track to sound as if a dark/techno iteration of Justice had found a sample of a disco iteration of [Tame Impala frontman] Kevin Parker," the "D.A.N.C.E." duo says. "Kevin has a sense of melody that's fascinating in the sense that he manages to write melodies that feel both simple and natural, but very peculiar at the same time. This song oscillates between pure electronic music and pure disco but you never really get the two at the same time."

You can listen to "One Night/All Night" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"One Night/All Night" will appear on Justice's upcoming album, Hyperdrama, due out April 26. Ahead of its release, Justice will be playing Coachella.

Tame Impala's latest album is 2020's The Slow Rush. More recently, Parker's been collaborating with Dua Lipa for her next album.

