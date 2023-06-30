Taking Back Sunday premieres new single, "The One"

Fantasy Records

By Josh Johnson

Taking Back Sunday has premiered a new single called "The One."

"'The One' is a sweet love song -- full on John Cusack holding a boombox," the "MakeDamnSure" outfit shares. "We've been waiting a long time to share this song and we're so excited that we finally can. We hope you love it as much as we do."

You can listen to "The One" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"The One" follows TBS' 2016 album, Tidal Wave. In between, the group put out a 20th anniversary best-of compilation in 2019, a cover of Weezer's "My Name Is Jonas" in 2021 and the hit collaboration "Loved You a Little" alongside The Maine and Charlotte Sands in 2022.

Taking Back Sunday will be touring on the Sad Summer Festival, kicking off July 6 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

