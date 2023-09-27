Taking Back Sunday shares new '152' song, "Amphetamine Smiles"

Fantasy Records; Credit: DJay Brawner

By Josh Johnson

Taking Back Sunday has shared a new song called "Amphetamine Smiles," a track off their upcoming album, 152.

"You could document the writing, arranging, and recording of 'Amphetamine Smiles,' but there's no way to explain how it came together," says guitarist John Nolan. "It's the product of some kind of magic."

You can listen to "Amphetamine Smiles" now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video will premiere Wednesday, September 27, at noon ET on YouTube.

152, the first original TBS album since 2016's Tidal Wave, is due out October 27. It also includes the songs "The One" and "S'old."

Taking Back Sunday will celebrate the arrival of 152 with a trio of intimate album release shows, taking place November 6 in Nashville, November 9 in Nashville and November 13 in New York City. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit TakingBackSunday.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!