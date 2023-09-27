Taking Back Sunday shares new '152' song, "Amphetamine Smiles"

Taking Back Sunday has shared a new song called "Amphetamine Smiles," a track off their upcoming album, 152.

"You could document the writing, arranging, and recording of 'Amphetamine Smiles,' but there's no way to explain how it came together," says guitarist John Nolan. "It's the product of some kind of magic."

You can listen to "Amphetamine Smiles" now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video will premiere Wednesday, September 27, at noon ET on YouTube.

152, the first original TBS album since 2016's Tidal Wave, is due out October 27. It also includes the songs "The One" and "S'old."

Taking Back Sunday will celebrate the arrival of 152 with a trio of intimate album release shows, taking place November 6 in Nashville, November 9 in Nashville and November 13 in New York City. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit TakingBackSunday.com.

