Taking Back Sunday announces US tour behind ﻿'152' ﻿album

Taking Back Sunday has announced a U.S. tour in support of their new album, 152.

The headlining run launches May 19 in New Orleans and wraps up August 17 in New York City. Tickets will go on presale starting Wednesday, December 6, at 10 a.m. local time. The general onsale begins Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TakingBackSunday.com.

152, the first Taking Back Sunday album in seven years, was released in October. It includes the single "S'old."

