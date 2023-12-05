Taking Back Sunday announces US tour behind ﻿'152' ﻿album

Fantasy Records; Credit: DJay Brawner

By Josh Johnson

Taking Back Sunday has announced a U.S. tour in support of their new album, 152.

The headlining run launches May 19 in New Orleans and wraps up August 17 in New York City. Tickets will go on presale starting Wednesday, December 6, at 10 a.m. local time. The general onsale begins Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TakingBackSunday.com.

152, the first Taking Back Sunday album in seven years, was released in October. It includes the single "S'old."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!