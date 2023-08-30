Taking Back Sunday announces new album, ﻿'152'

Taking Back Sunday has announced a new album called 152.

The eighth studio effort from the "MakeDamnSure" rockers — and their first since 2016's Tidal Wave — is due out October 27.

"152 offers a lot more hope and light than we first realized when we were in the thick of it, putting it all together," TBS says. "We've been fortunate enough, through our music, to grow up with a lot of people going through the same things at the same time, and probably feeling the same way."

"Our hope is that you're able to find a little bit of yourself in this new collection of songs," the band adds. "Because you're not alone, and neither are we."

152 features the previously released song "The One." A second track, titled "S'old," is out now via digital outlets. You can also watch the "S'old" video, which captures TBS performing at a throwback backyard show, streaming now on YouTube.

Here's the 152 track list:

"Amphetamine Smiles"

"S'old"

"The One"

"Keep Going"

"I Am the Only One Who Knows You"

"Quit Trying"

"Lightbringer"

"New Music Friday"

"Juice 2 Me"

"The Stranger"

