Take me to the way we were: Hozier duets with Barbra Streisand on new album

By Josh Johnson

Hozier is featured on the upcoming new album from Barbra Streisand.

The record is called The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two, and is due out June 27. Hozier's contribution, a duet with Streisand on the song "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," is out now via digital outlets.

"Barbra Streisand is one of the most enduring and iconic vocalists of our time, and somebody who defined an era with the sheer force of her voice, her talent, charisma and vision," Hozier says. "To be asked to join her on a duet was a huge honor and came as a wonderful and welcome surprise."

Hozier adds that the original song, which was written by Ewan MacColl and made famous Roberta Flack, "has always mystified me."

"It is, to me, one of the most beautiful love songs ever written," Hozier says. "Like so many, I was deeply saddened to hear of her recent passing. Along with the honor I have to sing on this record with Barbra, I hope this duet offers something of a gesture to Roberta Flack's incredible legacy."

The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two also includes duets with Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan and Sting, among others.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

