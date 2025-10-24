Take Me to The Cave: Mumford & Sons and Hozier premiere joint single, 'Rubber Band Man'

"Rubber Band Man" single artwork. (Glassnote)
By Josh Johnson

Mumford & Sons and Hozier have released their collaborative single, "Rubber Band Man."

The joint track, which the two acts first started teasing back in September, finds Marcus Mumford and Hozier harmonizing on the chorus, "You're a world away/ But you're still the same/ I know you by your heart/ And I will call you by your name."

The song's title, which might bring to mind the 1976 Spinners hit, comes from the lyric, "Be a rubber band man/ Make the water your bones."

You can watch the "Rubber Band Man" video, which features footage of the "Little Lion Man" and "Take Me to Church" artists together in the studio, on YouTube.

Mumford & Sons released a new album, Rushmere, in March. Hozier's most recent record is 2023's Unreal Unearth.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!