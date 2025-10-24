Take Me to The Cave: Mumford & Sons and Hozier premiere joint single, 'Rubber Band Man'

Mumford & Sons and Hozier have released their collaborative single, "Rubber Band Man."

The joint track, which the two acts first started teasing back in September, finds Marcus Mumford and Hozier harmonizing on the chorus, "You're a world away/ But you're still the same/ I know you by your heart/ And I will call you by your name."

The song's title, which might bring to mind the 1976 Spinners hit, comes from the lyric, "Be a rubber band man/ Make the water your bones."

You can watch the "Rubber Band Man" video, which features footage of the "Little Lion Man" and "Take Me to Church" artists together in the studio, on YouTube.

Mumford & Sons released a new album, Rushmere, in March. Hozier's most recent record is 2023's Unreal Unearth.

