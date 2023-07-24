Switchfoot shares new version of "Meant To Live" with Jon Bellion

Switchfoot has shared a new version of the band's hit song "Meant To Live" in collaboration with singer-songwriter and producer Jon Bellion.

The updated recording features Bellion on lead vocals, backed by a string arrangement in place of the original's famed guitar riff.

"I think 'Meant to Live' is one of the best written songs of all time," Bellion says. "That song is actually one of the reasons I got into music. I remember the energy on the song that was so healing, honest, and I felt like a human being."

"It's like I'm hearing the song for the first time, and I wonder who wrote it, and where music even comes from," adds Switchfoot frontman Jon Foreman of Bellion's take. "Bellion and I were talking about it the other day, how this version of the song truly illuminates the lyrics in a new way."

You can listen to "Meant To Live (Jon Bellion Version)" now via digital outlets.

"Meant To Live" appears on Switchfoot's 2003 album, The Beautiful Letdown, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in February. Switchfoot marked the occasion with a rerecorded version of the album, which dropped in May.

In August, Switchfoot will launch a U.S. tour, during which they'll play The Beautiful Letdown in full.

