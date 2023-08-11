Switchfoot shares Ingrid Andress version of "On Fire" off upcoming deluxe rerecorded '﻿The Beautiful Letdown'

Switchfoot has shared a new version of the band's song "On Fire," recorded in collaboration with country artist Ingrid Andress.

The joint track, available now via digital outlets, will appear on the deluxe version of The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version), a rerecorded edition of Switchfoot's breakout 2003 album celebrating the original record's 20th anniversary.

"I am so honored and excited to be a part of this The Beautiful Letdown anniversary celebration album," Andress says. "I used to sing 'On Fire' all the time as a teenager and always thought it was so beautiful, so the fact that [frontman] Jon [Foreman] asked me to join him and the band on this record is beyond special to me."

The deluxe The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version) drops September 15. It also includes the previously released Jon Bellion version of "Meant to Live," as well as collaborations with Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph, The Jonas Brothers and OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder.

