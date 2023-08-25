Switchfoot has shared the Jonas Brothers version of "The Beautiful Letdown," the title track off their breakout 2003 album.

The pop trio put their spin on the tune for the upcoming deluxe version of The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version), Switchfoot's rerecorded edition of the original album in honor of its 20th anniversary.

"We grew up listening to their album The Beautiful Letdown and 'Meant to Live' was a huge influence for us," the JoeBros say. "The guys in the band have always been so supportive of us. Thank you for inspiring us and we are so happy to be part of this project singing one of our favorite songs 'The Beautiful Letdown.'"

You can listen to "The Beautiful Letdown (Jonas Brothers Version)" now via digital outlets.

The deluxe The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version) will be released September 15. It also includes contributions from Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph, OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder and Jon Bellion.

