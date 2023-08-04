Switchfoot announces deluxe version of rerecorded 'The Beautiful Letdown' album

Switchfoot has announced a deluxe version of The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version), a rerecorded edition of their breakout 2003 album.

The expanded collection, due out September 15, includes new recordings of The Beautiful Letdown songs by artists such as Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph, Jonas Brothers and OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder. It also features the previously released Jon Bellion version of "Meant to Live," which is now accompanied by a video.

"This album is truly the highest honor: to hear our friends and heroes singing these songs of ours. Such legendary voices," says frontman Jon Foreman. "Such amazing talent! It's truly a wonderful, strange gift. Thanks to all the artists and everyone involved!"

The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version) was released in May. It celebrates the original album's 20th anniversary.

