Switchfoot announces Help from My Friends tour with Blue October & Matt Nathanson

Switchfoot Performs At Balboa Park's "December Nights" Daniel Knighton/Getty Images (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Switchfoot has teamed up with Blue October and "Come on Get Higher" artist Matt Nathanson for the Help from My Friends tour.

The triple headlining bill hits the road beginning July 24 in Charlotte. The outing concludes September 7 in Seattle.

"There's nothing better than a summer tour with your friends," says Switchfoot's Jon Foreman. "Can't wait to see what kind of magic/mayhem/mischief happens once we get out on the road together!"

"When three incredibly hardworking bands with such a huge timeless catalog of songs can actually get together on one stage to celebrate life together, it is an experience I don't want to miss out on, and neither should you," adds Blue October's Justin Furstenfeld. "I can't wait to bring all of our communities together to celebrate."

Presales begin Thursday, April 11. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Switchfoot.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!