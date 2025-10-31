Swing with Puscifer on new ﻿'Normal Isn't' ﻿song, 'Pendulum'

Puscifer has premiered a new song called "Pendulum," a track off the Maynard James Keenan-led band's upcoming album, Normal Isn't.

"Swing, cold pendulum," Keenan sings over the jittery instrumentals.

"The dramatic and romantic nature of this track induces a sonic sense memory that transports me back to the dark and moody dance floor of Club Iguana, Austin, TX, circa 1985," Keenan says. "I can almost smell the clove cigarettes."

"Pendulum" is the second Normal Isn't track to be released, following the single "Self Evident." The album, which marks the first full-length Puscifer album in five years, will arrive in full on Feb. 6, 2026.

Puscifer will launch a U.S. tour in support of Normal Isn't in March.

