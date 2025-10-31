Swing with Puscifer on new ﻿'Normal Isn't' ﻿song, 'Pendulum'

'Normal Isn't' album artwork. (Puscifer Entertainment/Alchemy Recordings/BMG)
By Josh Johnson

Puscifer has premiered a new song called "Pendulum," a track off the Maynard James Keenan-led band's upcoming album, Normal Isn't.

"Swing, cold pendulum," Keenan sings over the jittery instrumentals.

"The dramatic and romantic nature of this track induces a sonic sense memory that transports me back to the dark and moody dance floor of Club Iguana, Austin, TX, circa 1985," Keenan says. "I can almost smell the clove cigarettes."

"Pendulum" is the second Normal Isn't track to be released, following the single "Self Evident." The album, which marks the first full-length Puscifer album in five years, will arrive in full on Feb. 6, 2026.

Puscifer will launch a U.S. tour in support of Normal Isn't in March.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!