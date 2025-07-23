Swing, kid, swing: Watch Shinedown members throw out first pitch

Shinedown: Dance, Kid, Dance Tour - New Orleans, LA Erika Goldring/Getty Images (Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Shinedown took the mound to throw the ceremonial first pitch of a Pittsburgh Pirates game.

Bassist Eric Bass had the honor of tossing the pitch, while drummer Barry Kerch played the role of catcher. It seems that Bass made the correct choice in pursuing music instead of sports, as his pitch ended up behind the plate instead of in Kerch's glove.

"There was no chance on that one," Kerch laughed as he met his bandmate back at the mound.

You can watch footage of the pitch on Shinedown's Instagram. "Thank you @pittsburghpirates for this sick opportunity!" the caption reads.

Shinedown is currently on their Dance, Kid, Dance tour, which also includes Bush on the bill. The tour takes its name from the new Shinedown single "Dance, Kid, Dance," which premiered in January. Shinedown's also put out two other songs in 2025, "Three Six Five" and "Killing Fields."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!