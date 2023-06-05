Supermassive favor: Highly Suspect working on new album in Muse's studio

Highly Suspect Perform In Berlin Pedro Becerra/Redferns

By Josh Johnson

After sharing the road with Muse, Highly Suspect is now sharing a recording space with them, too.

In an Instagram post, the "Lydia" outfit shares that Matt Bellamy and company have lent them their studio to start working on a new record.

"Muse is letting us use their studio to write an album this summer so now you have that information," the post reads. "Thanks @muse."

Highly Suspect's most recent album is last September's The Midnight Demon Club, which features the singles "Natural Born Killer" and "Ice Cold."

Muse, meanwhile, recently wrapped a U.S. tour in support of their latest record, last August's Will of the People. The outing — which, in addition to featuring Highly Suspect on select dates, also included Evanescence on the bill — helped Muse pass over $200 million in career gross tour earnings.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

