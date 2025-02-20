Superheaven announces new self-titled album

Superheaven has announced a new self-titled album.

The band's first full-length offering in 10 years will arrive on April 18. It arrives after Superheaven's 2013 single "Youngest Daughter" went viral on TikTok, earning it a Billboard Music Award nomination in 2024, 11 years after its original release.

Superheaven the album includes the previously released tracks "Long Gone" and "Numb to What Is Real." A third cut, titled "Cruel Times," is out now via digital outlets.

You can catch Superheaven live on a U.S. tour launching in April.

Here's the Superheaven track list:

"Humans for Toys"

"Numb to What Is Real"

"Cruel Times"

"Sounds of Goodbyes"

"Long Gone"

"Hothead"

"Conflicted Mood"

"Stare at the Void"

"Next Time"

"The Curtain"

