Sunny Day Real Estate announces ﻿﻿rerecorded ﻿'Diary﻿' album + anniversary tour

Sunny Day Real Estate's 1994 debut album, Diary, is turning 30 in May, and the emo outfit is celebrating in a big way.

On May 3, SDRE will release a rerecorded version of Diary. The set will also include a brand new song called "Novum Vetus," which will mark the first fresh Sunny tune in 10 years.

"We thought it would be fun to re-record the full album live in-studio as a better representation of how we play the songs now as we've evolved as musicians," SDRE says. "We couldn't be happier with the result of how it turned out. Nothing can touch the specialness of our original recording, but this recording in so many ways has its own power and magic that we hope you will enjoy. "

Additionally, Sunny Day Real Estate has announced an anniversary Diary tour, during which they'll play the album in full each show. The outing runs from March 13 in Lawrence, Kansas, to October 18 in Los Angeles, California.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26. For the full list of dates and all info, visit SunnyDay.realestate.

In addition to being considered a landmark emo album, Diary featured two future Foo Fighters members: bassist Nate Mendel and drummer William Goldsmith. Mendel remains in the Foos today, but Goldsmith left the group after Dave Grohl rerecorded his drum parts for the 1997 Foos album The Colour and the Shape.

