Sunny Day Real Estate schedules North American tour

Sunny Day Real Estate has announced a North American tour.

The headlining outing launches May 28 in Montreal and wraps up Sept. 24 in Vancouver, with a run of U.S. dates in between spanning from May 31 in Albany, New York, to Sept. 23 in Spokane, Washington.

Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SunnyDay.RealEstate.

Sunny Day Real Estate reunited in 2022 after an 11-year hiatus. The group's most recent album remains 2000's The Rising Tide, though they did put out a newly recorded live version of their 1994 debut, Diary, in 2024.

