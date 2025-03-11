Sunny Day Real Estate schedules North American tour

In Between Days Festival Vincent Alban/The Boston Globe via Getty Images (Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Sunny Day Real Estate has announced a North American tour.

The headlining outing launches May 28 in Montreal and wraps up Sept. 24 in Vancouver, with a run of U.S. dates in between spanning from May 31 in Albany, New York, to Sept. 23 in Spokane, Washington.

Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SunnyDay.RealEstate.

Sunny Day Real Estate reunited in 2022 after an 11-year hiatus. The group's most recent album remains 2000's The Rising Tide, though they did put out a newly recorded live version of their 1994 debut, Diary, in 2024.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!