Sum 41's Deryck Whibley feels "back to normal" following pneumonia hospitalization

Sum 41's Deryck Whibley is back and ready to rock following a bout with pneumonia that landed him in the hospital in September.

In a video update posted to Facebook on Monday, October 9, Whibley declares, "I feel fantastic, I feel great."

"I wanna thank you guys for all the love and support and the messages and the comments," Whibley says. "I feel amazing, I feel back to normal ... I'm excited to get back onstage, and I feel ready."

Whibley also shares more details about what he went through, explaining that he wasn't feeling well toward the end of Sum 41's tour with The Offspring and during the filming of the video for the band's new single, "Landmines." He eventually tested positive for COVID-19, which he says "hit me really hard."

"I got worse and worse, and then by the sixth day, I guess, God gave me pneumonia," Whibley says. "I ended up in the hospital for a few days. That was a little scary, but I got out."

Whibley's first show back will be during Sum 41's set at the upcoming When We Were Young festival, taking place October 21-22 in Las Vegas.

