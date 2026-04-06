Sum 41's Deryck Whibley launches video series dedicated to guitar collection

Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 performs live on stage during a concert at Velodrom on February 1, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Gina Wetzler/Redferns)

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has launched a new video series dedicated to his collection of guitars.

The first episode, now streaming on YouTube, is about a 1959 Gibson Les Paul Burst nicknamed Lazarus that Whibley recently acquired.

"At some point in its life, someone painted it red," the video description reads. "It was later stripped back and restored to its original Sunburst finish, earning the name Lazarus in the process."

In the video, Whibley explains how he feels the story of the Lazarus guitar reflects his own experiences with starting anew in his life.

"I felt a connection to this guitar, I felt like this guitar is me, I am this guitar," Whibley says. "Lazarus is my story, I need to be the one to write the next chapters with this thing."

Sum 41 completed their farewell tour in 2025 in support of their final album, 2024's Heaven :x: Hell. Whibley released a memoir, Walking Disaster, in 2024, and has since launched a clothing brand.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.