Sum 41 to disband following final album & tour

Sum 41 is saying goodbye.

In a Facebook post Monday, the "Fat Lip" rockers have announced that they will disband following one final album and tour.

"Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives," the post reads. "We are forver grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first."

The album, titled Heaven :x: Hell, has been in the works since 2022. Full details of the record, as well as the final tour, have yet to be announced.

Sum 41 will still be playing their previously announced tour dates, which include dates with The Offspring this summer and a set at the When We Were Young festival in October.

Formed in Canada in the mid-'90s, Sum 41 became a staple of the early 2000s pop-punk scene with songs including "Fat Lip," "Still Waiting" and "In Too Deep." They've released seven albums, from 2001's RIAA Platinum-certified All Killer No Filler to 2019's Order in Decline.

