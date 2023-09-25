Sum 41 announces first single off upcoming farewell album

Sum 41 has announced a new single called "Landmines," the first preview of the band's upcoming farewell album, Heaven :x: Hell.

The track will arrive Wednesday, September 27, alongside a video and is available to presave now.

"When I wrote 'Landmines' I had no intention of writing an old school 'pop punk' song," says frontman Deryck Whibley. "It just came out really quickly and I knew right away that this song felt special to me."

Sum 41 had announced in May that Heaven :x: Hell would be the group's final record. The "Fat Lip" rockers intend to disband following the album's release and a final tour.

Meanwhile, Whibley's been recovering after he was hospitalized with pneumonia earlier in September. In a statement posted September 19, Whibley wrote, "Although I'm not out of the woods yet and have been told to be prepared for a bit of roller coaster sickness over the next couple of weeks, I'm staying positive and doing my best to get through all of this."

