Sugar, we're goin on tour: Fall Out Boy teases "biggest incarnation" of '﻿So Much (for) Stardust﻿' album

It's time to "Dance, Dance" with Fall Out Boy on the road once again.

The Chicago rockers will launch a U.S. tour Wednesday, June 21, with a hometown show at Wrigley Field. They'll be supporting their new album, So Much (for) Stardust, which dropped in March.

"It'll be the biggest incarnation of this album," bassist Pete Wentz tells ABC Audio.

In addition to playing Stardust songs, Fall Out Boy may be using the tour to bring back some rarer tunes.

"The last tour we did, which was so much fun, was Hella Mega [with Green Day and Weezer], but we had an hour set there," Wentz explains. "I think here we'll have a chance to go and play some songs maybe we haven't played in a while."

Fall Out Boy's U.S. tour will stretch into August and will feature openers including Bring Me the Horizon, Alkaline Trio, Royal & the Serpent and New Found Glory. It'll also mark the return of guitarist Joe Trohman, who took a hiatus from the band earlier in 2023 to care for his mental health.

