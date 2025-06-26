Sublime to premiere brand new single 'Ensenada' in July

The reformed Sublime is set to premiere an all new song for the first time with Jakob Nowell, son of late frontman Bradley Nowell.

The track is called 'Ensenada," and will premiere July 18. It follows the 2024 single "Feel Like That," which was based on a past Sublime demo. Conversely, "Ensenada" is, as a press release puts it, a "completely original track from start to finish."

"'Ensenada' feels very personal," Jakob says. "The lyrics were inspired by our various encounters with love and how we feel. Sometimes things go south and you want to lash out in different ways. For me, it's about how you can use absurdism as a defense mechanism to escape into your own world to avoid having to experience these intense, challenging feelings."

"Ensenada" is available to presave now, and will appear on Sublime's upcoming album, their first since their 1996 self-titled album, which was released shortly after Bradley's death.

"It was also really cool to study the whole Sublime catalog and try to create something inspired by it with my Uncles," Jakob says, referring to original Sublime members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson. "I poured a lot of myself into this record and at times it was very emotionally challenging. The entire time we're working on it, [it's] like my Dad was there, it's like I could feel his presence."

Jakob made his live debut with Gaugh and Wilson in 2023, and the trio began touring as Sublime in 2024.

In other Sublime news, the band has been added to the Warped Tour lineup in their hometown of Long Beach, California, taking place July 26-27.

